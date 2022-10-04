Franklin (FLY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million

Franklin (FLY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Franklin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a market cap of $6.08 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Franklin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

About Franklin

Franklin’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official website is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

