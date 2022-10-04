Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,964,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 3,571,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,071.5 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

FRLOF opened at 0.85 on Tuesday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of 0.82 and a fifty-two week high of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.98.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

