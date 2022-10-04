Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $14.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,358,065,653 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

