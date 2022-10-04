Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $14.22 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.