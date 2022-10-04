Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Head to Head Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.39% 6.18% 2.54% Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Tenon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.27 $2.15 billion $0.87 6.22 Tenon Medical $160,000.00 89.19 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 4 0 2.44 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 765.46%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.