Friendz Market Capitalization Tops $181,945.57 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $181,945.57 and $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

