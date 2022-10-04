Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.53. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
