Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.53. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

