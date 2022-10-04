Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $14,525.24 and $103.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
