Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Furucombo’s official website is furucombo.app.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

