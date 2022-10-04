Futureswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,161.00 (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Futureswap has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futureswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Futureswap

Futureswap’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 21,802,718 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

