FUZE Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,276.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $8,685.36 and approximately $23,276.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.59 or 0.00057324 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
