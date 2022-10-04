FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

