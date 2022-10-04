FYDcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $816,009.63 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $816,009.63 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 627,524,841 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

