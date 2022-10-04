FYDcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $816,009.63 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $816,009.63 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 627,524,841 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.