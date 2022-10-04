Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Gains Associates has a market cap of $3.56 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

