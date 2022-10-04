Gaj Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,495.01 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,495.01 and approximately $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

