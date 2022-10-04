GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.