GameCredits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,145.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.54 million and $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00273760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016745 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

