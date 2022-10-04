GamerCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $141,245.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

