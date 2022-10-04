GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $470.54 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00021805 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $470.54 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,940.55 or 1.00041296 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078542 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

