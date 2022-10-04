GazeTV Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $978,776.00 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $978,776.00 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV launched on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

