GBS (NYSE:GBS) vs. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Critical Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Neuronetics and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 2 1 0 2.33 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.81%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than GBS.

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and GBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $55.31 million 1.51 -$31.19 million ($1.40) -2.21 GBS $440,000.00 14.28 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.75

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -62.44% -46.12% -27.58% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Summary

Neuronetics beats GBS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. It has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

