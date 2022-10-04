Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

