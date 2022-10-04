Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,636 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.