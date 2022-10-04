Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %

BX stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

