Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global cut Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average is $243.34.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

