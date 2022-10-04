Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

