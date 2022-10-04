Genshiro Hits One Day Volume of $38,580.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Genshiro has a market cap of $590,789.00 and approximately $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01603297 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030253 BTC.

About Genshiro

Genshiro (GENS) is a coin. It launched on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 233,421,358 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.