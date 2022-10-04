Genshiro Self Reported Market Cap Hits $591,078.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genshiro has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Genshiro has a total market cap of $591,078.00 and approximately $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004496 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.01598538 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Genshiro is a coin. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 233,443,161 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

