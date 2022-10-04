GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,899,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GenTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

