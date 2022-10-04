Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

