George Weston (TSE:WN) Given a C$168.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$180.20.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN opened at C$147.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston has a one year low of C$130.81 and a one year high of C$162.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.5200007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,256,998.50. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,256,998.50. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total transaction of C$3,175,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,477,078.87. Insiders have sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $3,462,087 in the last 90 days.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

