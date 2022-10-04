GeroWallet Price Tops $0.0002 (GERO)

GeroWallet (GERO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One GeroWallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeroWallet has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeroWallet has a total market cap of $93,175.00 and approximately $7,740.00 worth of GeroWallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GeroWallet Coin Profile

GeroWallet’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. GeroWallet’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. GeroWallet’s official Twitter account is @GeroWallet. GeroWallet’s official website is gerowallet.io.

Buying and Selling GeroWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “GeroWallet is named in honor of Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, and is a next-generation Web3 wallet. In addition to traditional functionality that currently exists in Web3 wallets, GeroWallet provides users with the ability to purchase digital assets using fiat. GeroWallet also allows users to swap, stake, and margin trade synthetic assets. These functions are designed with a focus on user experience, providing a full suite of features for naive and seasoned enthusiasts.$GERO is the native token for the GeroWallet platform. This will be originally available as an ERC-20 token on Uniswap, that will be bridged to Cardano with the Alonzo fork.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeroWallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeroWallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeroWallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

