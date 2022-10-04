Giftedhands (GHD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,863.00

Giftedhands (GHD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Giftedhands has a market capitalization of $58,478.00 and $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giftedhands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giftedhands alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands’ launch date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. Giftedhands’ official website is www.giftedhands.io. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Giftedhands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giftedhands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giftedhands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giftedhands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.