Gifto Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

