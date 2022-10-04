Gitcoin (GTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00009141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $184.60 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

