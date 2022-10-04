Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.3 %

Glaukos stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

