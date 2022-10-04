Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

