Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

