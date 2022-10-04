Global Utility Smart Digital Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,045.00 (GUSDT)

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a market cap of $56.25 million and $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Profile

Global Utility Smart Digital Token launched on January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup. The official website for Global Utility Smart Digital Token is gusdt.io.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

