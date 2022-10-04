GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $170,595.27 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,242.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00272258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00137562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00724557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00597862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00242276 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

