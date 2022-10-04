GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,094.52 (GTF)

GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN (GTF) traded 94.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN has a total market cap of $9,094.52 and $40,957.00 worth of GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN has traded 94.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006113 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00280852 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN
GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN (GTF) is a coin. GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @OFFICIAL_1GTF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN is www.gtftoken.com.
Buying and Selling GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN
