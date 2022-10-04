Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Hits $3.33 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $364.38 million and $3.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.46 or 0.00599115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

