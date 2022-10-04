GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $49,818.31 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

