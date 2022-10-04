GogolCoin (GOL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and $1.08 million worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One GogolCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

GogolCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

