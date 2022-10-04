GoHelpFund Trading Down 2.6% This Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $4,758.70 and approximately $3,498.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

