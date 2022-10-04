GokuMarket Credit Hits Market Cap of $4,824.23 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $4,824.23 and approximately $197.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00273760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016745 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001082 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

