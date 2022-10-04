Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Gold Secured Currency has a market capitalization of $475.74 million and approximately $463,163.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Profile

GSX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2020. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Secured Currency, created by Apollo Fintech, is a growth coin that gives its owners the benefits of having a minimum asset value, like a stable coin, while also facilitating growth in value like traditional cryptocurrencies. GSX combines the benefits of the best stable coin and cryptocurrency, all in one trust secured coin. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Secured Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Secured Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

