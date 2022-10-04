GOMA Finance (GOMA) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GOMA Finance has a market cap of $337,173.99 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GOMA Finance

GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

