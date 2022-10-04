Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,908.00

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Gorilla Diamond has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Gorilla Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a market capitalization of $870,238.00 and $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Gorilla Diamond

Gorilla Diamond was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official website is www.gorilladiamond.com. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gorilla Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gorilla Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gorilla Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

