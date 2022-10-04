Governor DAO Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $432,985.00 and $27,472.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO was first traded on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

